Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $125.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RYCEY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.98) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.