Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $115.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,906 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sony Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

