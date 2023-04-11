WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.