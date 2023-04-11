argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $454.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $377.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.70. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $267.35 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of argenx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

