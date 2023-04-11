Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $3.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.01. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

