Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target at $31.20

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGDDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.59.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

