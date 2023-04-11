Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$23.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$17.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$622,784.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$622,784.00. Also, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

