Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.