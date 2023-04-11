StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

