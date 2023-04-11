LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

