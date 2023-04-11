Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 4.4 %

OXBR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

