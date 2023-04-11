Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

