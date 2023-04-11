Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.19 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

