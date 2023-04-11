Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.