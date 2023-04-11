Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
Ultralife stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.29.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
Further Reading
