Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

