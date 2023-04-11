J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.62 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

