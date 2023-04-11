J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $152.62 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
