Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $12.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sesen Bio news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,019 shares in the company, valued at $283,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $31,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $36,497.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,431 shares of company stock worth $842,886 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
