StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

NYSE LCI opened at $0.92 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Lannett by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Stories

