Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLB opened at $22.46 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.