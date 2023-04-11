Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ESBA opened at $6.03 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

About Empire State Realty OP

(Get Rating)

Read More

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.