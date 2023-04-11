Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:ESBA opened at $6.03 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.
About Empire State Realty OP
