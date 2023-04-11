StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.16. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

