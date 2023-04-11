StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.16. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.
