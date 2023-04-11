Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Block Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 2.35. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $130.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Analysts predict that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,154,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

