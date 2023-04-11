Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,706,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after buying an additional 311,609 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.