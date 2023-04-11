StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

