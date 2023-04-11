Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Ashford has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

