StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

