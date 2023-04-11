Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
