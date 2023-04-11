Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.