Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
