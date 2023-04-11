Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

