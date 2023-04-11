Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$431.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$431.00 million.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

