Pure Cycle (PCYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 41.17%.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Pure Cycle

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.