Pure Cycle (PCYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 41.17%.
Pure Cycle Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.
