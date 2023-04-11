Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT at $1,196.73

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,196.73.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.29) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.60) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.31) to GBX 1,390 ($17.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Antofagasta Trading Down 5.2 %

ANFGF stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

