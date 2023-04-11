Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of SPCE opened at $3.46 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 900,757 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.