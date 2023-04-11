Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $32.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.92.
OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Activity at Oak Street Health
In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,619 shares in the company, valued at $13,063,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,536 shares of company stock valued at $44,994,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health Stock Performance
OSH opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $38.86.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.