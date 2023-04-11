Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $15.12

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,058. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 150.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

