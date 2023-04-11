Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $56.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.70.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

