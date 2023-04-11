Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $68.58 Average PT from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

CTSH stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $89.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

