Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $10.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

