Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price at $132.00

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $80.90 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

