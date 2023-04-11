CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $12.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several brokerages have commented on LAW. Citigroup downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th.

CS Disco Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:LAW opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.27. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

