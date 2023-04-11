Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $69.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.