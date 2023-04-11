Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.3 %

FRSH opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $127,338.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $127,338.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,453,048 shares of company stock valued at $22,268,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Freshworks by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

