Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Price Target at C$17.90

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.90.

A number of research firms have commented on SDE. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE:SDE opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.54. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$9.43 and a 1-year high of C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.66.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.