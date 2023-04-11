Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $46.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,795 shares of company stock worth $7,787,730 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.