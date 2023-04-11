Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Climbs 0% Following March Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales climbed 10% in the month of March. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $493.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $609.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

