Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$2.10 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$762.30 million for the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE:CCA opened at C$66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.00 and a twelve month high of C$114.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$66.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

