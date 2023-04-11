Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $32.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $34.45 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

