Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

