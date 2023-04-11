Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Target Price at $14.00

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

