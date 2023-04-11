Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $13.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.