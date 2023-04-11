Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives $11.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BBD opened at $2.62 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.