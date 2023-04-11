Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $42.88

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 235,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

